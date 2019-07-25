Cigniti Tech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 74.57 crore, up 17.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.57 crore in June 2019 up 17.59% from Rs. 63.42 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.02 crore in June 2019 up 25.5% from Rs. 11.17 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.99 crore in June 2019 up 18.32% from Rs. 16.05 crore in June 2018.

Cigniti Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.07 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.09 in June 2018.

Cigniti Tech shares closed at 294.25 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.96% returns over the last 6 months and -31.93% over the last 12 months.