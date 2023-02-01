 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Cigniti Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 184.08 crore, up 51.92% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cigniti Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 184.08 crore in December 2022 up 51.92% from Rs. 121.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.67 crore in December 2022 up 138.32% from Rs. 13.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.92 crore in December 2022 up 115.22% from Rs. 22.73 crore in December 2021.

Cigniti Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 184.08 172.64 121.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 184.08 172.64 121.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 123.76 118.36 87.51
Depreciation 5.06 4.80 3.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.81 17.13 12.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.45 32.35 17.64
Other Income 5.41 3.25 1.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.86 35.60 19.21
Interest 0.59 0.47 1.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.26 35.13 18.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 43.26 35.13 18.20
Tax 11.59 9.04 4.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.67 26.09 13.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.67 26.09 13.29
Equity Share Capital 27.26 27.26 28.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.62 9.57 4.74
Diluted EPS 11.60 9.56 4.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.62 9.57 4.74
Diluted EPS 11.60 9.56 4.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited