    Cigniti Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 184.08 crore, up 51.92% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cigniti Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 184.08 crore in December 2022 up 51.92% from Rs. 121.17 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.67 crore in December 2022 up 138.32% from Rs. 13.29 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.92 crore in December 2022 up 115.22% from Rs. 22.73 crore in December 2021.

    Cigniti Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations184.08172.64121.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations184.08172.64121.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost123.76118.3687.51
    Depreciation5.064.803.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.8117.1312.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.4532.3517.64
    Other Income5.413.251.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.8635.6019.21
    Interest0.590.471.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.2635.1318.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax43.2635.1318.20
    Tax11.599.044.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.6726.0913.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.6726.0913.29
    Equity Share Capital27.2627.2628.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.629.574.74
    Diluted EPS11.609.564.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.629.574.74
    Diluted EPS11.609.564.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
