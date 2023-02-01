Cigniti Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 184.08 crore, up 51.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 184.08 crore in December 2022 up 51.92% from Rs. 121.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.67 crore in December 2022 up 138.32% from Rs. 13.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.92 crore in December 2022 up 115.22% from Rs. 22.73 crore in December 2021.

Cigniti Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 11.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.74 in December 2021.

Read More