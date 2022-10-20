 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Cigniti Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 416.65 crore, up 35.32% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:25 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cigniti Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 416.65 crore in September 2022 up 35.32% from Rs. 307.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.53 crore in September 2022 up 87.35% from Rs. 22.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.93 crore in September 2022 up 81.93% from Rs. 34.59 crore in September 2021.

Cigniti Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 15.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.90 in September 2021.

Cigniti Tech shares closed at 552.00 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.79% returns over the last 6 months and -8.58% over the last 12 months.

Cigniti Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 416.65 377.97 307.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 416.65 377.97 307.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 240.92 305.58 180.67
Depreciation 6.89 5.32 3.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 114.98 27.84 95.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.87 39.23 28.26
Other Income 2.17 1.11 2.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.04 40.34 30.94
Interest 1.06 1.07 1.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 54.98 39.27 29.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 54.98 39.27 29.78
Tax 13.46 8.27 7.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.53 31.00 22.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.53 31.00 22.17
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 41.53 31.00 22.17
Equity Share Capital 27.26 27.23 28.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.24 11.06 7.90
Diluted EPS 15.22 11.05 7.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.24 11.06 7.90
Diluted EPS 15.22 11.05 7.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cigniti Tech #Cigniti Technologies #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.