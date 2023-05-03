Cigniti Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 424.97 crore, up 23.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 424.97 crore in March 2023 up 23.51% from Rs. 344.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.24 crore in March 2023 up 117.86% from Rs. 22.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.05 crore in March 2023 up 90.11% from Rs. 37.90 crore in March 2022.

Cigniti Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 18.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.06 in March 2022.

Cigniti Tech shares closed at 862.65 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.00% returns over the last 6 months and 96.30% over the last 12 months.