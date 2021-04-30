Cigniti Tech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 233.02 crore, down 0.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 233.02 crore in March 2021 down 0.01% from Rs. 233.04 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.67 crore in March 2021 down 15.68% from Rs. 29.26 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.56 crore in March 2021 down 9.51% from Rs. 38.19 crore in March 2020.

Cigniti Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.82 in March 2021 from Rs. 10.52 in March 2020.

Cigniti Tech shares closed at 418.30 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given -8.53% returns over the last 6 months and 60.15% over the last 12 months.