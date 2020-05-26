Cigniti Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 233.04 crore, up 12.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 233.04 crore in March 2020 up 12.89% from Rs. 206.44 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.26 crore in March 2020 down 2.1% from Rs. 29.88 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.19 crore in March 2020 up 26.92% from Rs. 30.09 crore in March 2019.

Cigniti Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.52 in March 2020 from Rs. 10.82 in March 2019.

Cigniti Tech shares closed at 304.20 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.66% returns over the last 6 months and -2.36% over the last 12 months.