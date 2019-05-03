Cigniti Tech Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 206.44 crore, up 15.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 206.44 crore in March 2019 up 15.56% from Rs. 178.64 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.88 crore in March 2019 up 50.93% from Rs. 19.80 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.09 crore in March 2019 up 24.54% from Rs. 24.16 crore in March 2018.

Cigniti Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 10.82 in March 2019 from Rs. 7.33 in March 2018.

Cigniti Tech shares closed at 372.30 on May 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.26% returns over the last 6 months and 58.90% over the last 12 months.