    Cigniti Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 439.53 crore, up 16.28% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cigniti Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 439.53 crore in June 2023 up 16.28% from Rs. 377.97 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.56 crore in June 2023 up 43.74% from Rs. 31.00 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.77 crore in June 2023 up 46.23% from Rs. 45.66 crore in June 2022.
    Cigniti Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 16.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.06 in June 2022.Cigniti Tech shares closed at 779.45 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.09% returns over the last 6 months and 55.81% over the last 12 months.
    Cigniti Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations439.53424.97377.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations439.53424.97377.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost267.18244.83305.58
    Depreciation7.117.025.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses110.28111.7627.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.9661.3639.23
    Other Income4.693.671.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.6665.0340.34
    Interest1.051.121.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax58.6163.9139.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax58.6163.9139.27
    Tax14.0514.668.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.5649.2431.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.5649.2431.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates44.5649.2431.00
    Equity Share Capital27.2727.2627.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.3418.0711.06
    Diluted EPS16.2718.0111.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.3418.0711.06
    Diluted EPS16.2718.0111.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:00 pm

