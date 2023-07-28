Cigniti Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 439.53 crore, up 16.28% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 439.53 424.97 377.97 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 439.53 424.97 377.97 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 267.18 244.83 305.58 Depreciation 7.11 7.02 5.32 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 110.28 111.76 27.84 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.96 61.36 39.23 Other Income 4.69 3.67 1.11 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.66 65.03 40.34 Interest 1.05 1.12 1.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 58.61 63.91 39.27 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 58.61 63.91 39.27 Tax 14.05 14.66 8.27 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.56 49.24 31.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.56 49.24 31.00 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 44.56 49.24 31.00 Equity Share Capital 27.27 27.26 27.23 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.34 18.07 11.06 Diluted EPS 16.27 18.01 11.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.34 18.07 11.06 Diluted EPS 16.27 18.01 11.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited