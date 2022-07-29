Cigniti Tech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 377.97 crore, up 42.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 377.97 crore in June 2022 up 42.98% from Rs. 264.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.00 crore in June 2022 up 51.8% from Rs. 20.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.66 crore in June 2022 up 60.38% from Rs. 28.47 crore in June 2021.

Cigniti Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 11.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.29 in June 2021.

Cigniti Tech shares closed at 500.25 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.98% returns over the last 6 months and -13.36% over the last 12 months.