Cigniti Tech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 377.97 crore, up 42.98% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cigniti Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 377.97 crore in June 2022 up 42.98% from Rs. 264.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.00 crore in June 2022 up 51.8% from Rs. 20.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.66 crore in June 2022 up 60.38% from Rs. 28.47 crore in June 2021.

Cigniti Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 11.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.29 in June 2021.

Cigniti Tech shares closed at 500.25 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.98% returns over the last 6 months and -13.36% over the last 12 months.

Cigniti Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 377.97 344.08 264.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 377.97 344.08 264.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 305.58 200.15 165.53
Depreciation 5.32 4.91 3.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.84 111.32 74.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.23 27.71 20.99
Other Income 1.11 5.29 4.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.34 32.99 25.15
Interest 1.07 1.50 1.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.27 31.50 24.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 39.27 31.50 24.09
Tax 8.27 8.89 3.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.00 22.60 20.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.00 22.60 20.42
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 31.00 22.60 20.42
Equity Share Capital 27.23 28.05 28.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.06 8.06 7.29
Diluted EPS 11.05 8.05 7.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.06 8.06 7.29
Diluted EPS 11.05 8.05 7.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cigniti Tech #Cigniti Technologies #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:30 pm
