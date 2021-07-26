Cigniti Tech Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 264.36 crore, up 21.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 264.36 crore in June 2021 up 21.04% from Rs. 218.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.42 crore in June 2021 down 29.84% from Rs. 29.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.47 crore in June 2021 down 30.41% from Rs. 40.91 crore in June 2020.

Cigniti Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.29 in June 2021 from Rs. 10.45 in June 2020.

Cigniti Tech shares closed at 601.35 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 50.79% returns over the last 6 months and 132.63% over the last 12 months.