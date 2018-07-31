Cigniti Tech consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 194.71 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 194.71 178.64 168.48 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 194.71 178.64 168.48 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 118.44 113.99 121.84 Depreciation 0.70 0.65 0.73 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 48.09 40.90 47.58 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.49 23.10 -1.67 Other Income 5.92 0.41 0.38 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.41 23.51 -1.29 Interest 3.85 4.02 4.25 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.56 19.49 -5.54 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 29.56 19.49 -5.54 Tax -9.59 -0.31 0.14 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.15 19.80 -5.68 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.15 19.80 -5.68 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 39.15 19.80 -5.68 Equity Share Capital 27.47 27.25 26.51 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 14.32 7.33 -2.14 Diluted EPS 14.24 7.24 -2.14 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 14.32 7.33 -2.14 Diluted EPS 14.24 7.24 -2.14 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited