Cigniti Tech consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 194.71 crore

Cigniti Technologies has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 194.71 crore and a net profit of Rs 39.15 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Cigniti Technologies has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 194.71 crore and a net profit of Rs 39.15 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 168.48 crore and net loss was Rs 5.68 crore. Cigniti Tech shares closed at 478.40 on July 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given 62.86% returns over the last 6 months and 79.51% over the last 12 months. Cigniti Technologies Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 194.71 178.64 168.48 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 194.71 178.64 168.48 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 118.44 113.99 121.84 Depreciation 0.70 0.65 0.73 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 48.09 40.90 47.58 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.49 23.10 -1.67 Other Income 5.92 0.41 0.38 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.41 23.51 -1.29 Interest 3.85 4.02 4.25 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.56 19.49 -5.54 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 29.56 19.49 -5.54 Tax -9.59 -0.31 0.14 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.15 19.80 -5.68 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.15 19.80 -5.68 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 39.15 19.80 -5.68 Equity Share Capital 27.47 27.25 26.51 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 14.32 7.33 -2.14 Diluted EPS 14.24 7.24 -2.14 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 14.32 7.33 -2.14 Diluted EPS 14.24 7.24 -2.14 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:14 pm