Cigniti Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 427.99 crore, up 31.5% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cigniti Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 427.99 crore in December 2022 up 31.5% from Rs. 325.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.55 crore in December 2022 up 75.3% from Rs. 26.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.78 crore in December 2022 up 71.89% from Rs. 41.76 crore in December 2021.

Cigniti Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 427.99 416.65 325.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 427.99 416.65 325.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 327.06 240.92 192.92
Depreciation 7.15 6.89 4.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.91 114.98 92.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.87 53.87 36.16
Other Income 7.76 2.17 1.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.63 56.04 37.49
Interest 1.15 1.06 1.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.48 54.98 36.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 63.48 54.98 36.16
Tax 16.93 13.46 9.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.55 41.53 26.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.55 41.53 26.55
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 46.55 41.53 26.55
Equity Share Capital 27.26 27.26 28.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.08 15.24 9.47
Diluted EPS 17.05 15.22 9.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.08 15.24 9.47
Diluted EPS 17.05 15.22 9.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited