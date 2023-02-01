English
    Earnings

    Cigniti Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 427.99 crore, up 31.5% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cigniti Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 427.99 crore in December 2022 up 31.5% from Rs. 325.46 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.55 crore in December 2022 up 75.3% from Rs. 26.55 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.78 crore in December 2022 up 71.89% from Rs. 41.76 crore in December 2021.

    Cigniti Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations427.99416.65325.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations427.99416.65325.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost327.06240.92192.92
    Depreciation7.156.894.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.91114.9892.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.8753.8736.16
    Other Income7.762.171.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.6356.0437.49
    Interest1.151.061.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax63.4854.9836.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax63.4854.9836.16
    Tax16.9313.469.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.5541.5326.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.5541.5326.55
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates46.5541.5326.55
    Equity Share Capital27.2627.2628.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.0815.249.47
    Diluted EPS17.0515.229.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.0815.249.47
    Diluted EPS17.0515.229.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited