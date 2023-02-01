Cigniti Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 427.99 crore, up 31.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 427.99 crore in December 2022 up 31.5% from Rs. 325.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.55 crore in December 2022 up 75.3% from Rs. 26.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.78 crore in December 2022 up 71.89% from Rs. 41.76 crore in December 2021.

Cigniti Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 17.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.47 in December 2021.

Read More