Cigniti Tech Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 216.75 crore, up 3.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 216.75 crore in December 2019 up 3.23% from Rs. 209.97 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.12 crore in December 2019 down 2.34% from Rs. 28.79 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.26 crore in December 2019 down 4.03% from Rs. 35.70 crore in December 2018.

Cigniti Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.15 in December 2019 from Rs. 10.47 in December 2018.

Cigniti Tech shares closed at 286.00 on January 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.14% returns over the last 6 months and -20.99% over the last 12 months.