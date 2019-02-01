Cigniti Tech Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 209.97 crore, up 18.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 209.97 crore in December 2018 up 18.53% from Rs. 177.14 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.79 crore in December 2018 up 248.9% from Rs. 8.25 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.70 crore in December 2018 up 180.44% from Rs. 12.73 crore in December 2017.

Cigniti Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 10.47 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.11 in December 2017.

Cigniti Tech shares closed at 358.40 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.58% returns over the last 6 months and 22.40% over the last 12 months.