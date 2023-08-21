English
    CIEINDIA Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,101.81 crore, up 1.46% Y-o-Y

    August 21, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CIE Automotive India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,101.81 crore in June 2023 up 1.46% from Rs. 1,085.99 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.18 crore in June 2023 up 20.77% from Rs. 97.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.87 crore in June 2023 up 16.67% from Rs. 163.60 crore in June 2022.

    CIEINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 3.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.56 in June 2022.

    CIEINDIA shares closed at 483.25 on August 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.68% returns over the last 6 months and 70.91% over the last 12 months.

    CIE Automotive India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,101.811,142.381,085.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,101.811,142.381,085.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials572.83607.31610.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.4013.630.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost104.56106.5196.87
    Depreciation32.7633.6932.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses240.50239.74223.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax144.77141.50121.70
    Other Income13.34106.699.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax158.11248.19131.12
    Interest2.581.612.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax155.53246.58129.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax155.53246.58129.08
    Tax38.3539.0132.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities117.18207.5797.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period117.18207.5797.03
    Equity Share Capital379.36379.36379.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.095.472.56
    Diluted EPS3.095.472.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.095.472.56
    Diluted EPS3.095.472.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #CIE Automotive India #CIEINDIA #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 21, 2023 09:44 am

