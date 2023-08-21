CIEINDIA Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,101.81 crore, up 1.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,101.81 crore in June 2023 up 1.46% from Rs. 1,085.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.18 crore in June 2023 up 20.77% from Rs. 97.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.87 crore in June 2023 up 16.67% from Rs. 163.60 crore in June 2022.

CIEINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 3.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.56 in June 2022.

CIEINDIA shares closed at 483.25 on August 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.68% returns over the last 6 months and 70.91% over the last 12 months.