    CIEINDIA Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,320.34 crore, down 14.29% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CIE Automotive India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,320.34 crore in June 2023 down 14.29% from Rs. 2,707.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 301.68 crore in June 2023 up 59.74% from Rs. 188.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 625.13 crore in June 2023 up 83.81% from Rs. 340.09 crore in June 2022.

    CIEINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 7.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.98 in June 2022.

    CIEINDIA shares closed at 530.35 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.16% returns over the last 6 months and 118.16% over the last 12 months.

    CIE Automotive India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,320.342,440.202,707.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,320.342,440.202,707.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,261.901,245.491,382.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-53.9548.322.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost257.24259.91335.75
    Depreciation83.2582.5189.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses249.55505.84681.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax522.34298.14215.11
    Other Income19.5315.9635.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax541.88314.10250.77
    Interest257.2423.974.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax284.64290.13246.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax284.64290.13246.35
    Tax70.7670.1658.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities213.88219.97187.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items88.0958.86--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period301.98278.82187.72
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.300.301.13
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates301.68279.12188.85
    Equity Share Capital379.36379.40379.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.957.364.98
    Diluted EPS7.957.364.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.957.364.98
    Diluted EPS7.957.364.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    July 19, 2023

