CIAN Agro Indus Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.51 crore, up 18.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.51 crore in March 2022 up 18.95% from Rs. 103.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 106.16% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.59 crore in March 2022 up 86.1% from Rs. 7.84 crore in March 2021.

CIAN Agro Indus shares closed at 68.10 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 54.07% returns over the last 6 months and 80.88% over the last 12 months.