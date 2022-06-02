 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CIAN Agro Indus Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.51 crore, up 18.95% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 122.51 crore in March 2022 up 18.95% from Rs. 103.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 106.16% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.59 crore in March 2022 up 86.1% from Rs. 7.84 crore in March 2021.

CIAN Agro Indus shares closed at 68.10 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 54.07% returns over the last 6 months and 80.88% over the last 12 months.

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 122.51 62.61 103.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 122.51 62.61 103.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 102.55 58.09 68.33
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.38 2.86 27.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.06 -12.88 -6.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.40 1.45 1.71
Depreciation 3.16 1.58 1.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.53 4.88 5.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.54 6.63 4.61
Other Income 0.88 0.14 1.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.43 6.77 6.35
Interest 8.04 4.72 4.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.38 2.05 2.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.38 2.05 2.27
Tax 3.40 0.05 2.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 2.00 0.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 2.00 0.25
Equity Share Capital 27.99 27.99 27.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.71 0.09
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.71 0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.71 0.09
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.71 0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

