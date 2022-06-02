CIAN Agro Indus Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.51 crore, up 18.95% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 122.51 crore in March 2022 up 18.95% from Rs. 103.00 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 106.16% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.59 crore in March 2022 up 86.1% from Rs. 7.84 crore in March 2021.
CIAN Agro Indus shares closed at 68.10 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 54.07% returns over the last 6 months and 80.88% over the last 12 months.
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|122.51
|62.61
|103.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|122.51
|62.61
|103.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|102.55
|58.09
|68.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.38
|2.86
|27.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-17.06
|-12.88
|-6.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.40
|1.45
|1.71
|Depreciation
|3.16
|1.58
|1.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.53
|4.88
|5.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.54
|6.63
|4.61
|Other Income
|0.88
|0.14
|1.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.43
|6.77
|6.35
|Interest
|8.04
|4.72
|4.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.38
|2.05
|2.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.38
|2.05
|2.27
|Tax
|3.40
|0.05
|2.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|2.00
|0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|2.00
|0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|27.99
|27.99
|27.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.71
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.71
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.71
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.71
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited