CIAN Agro Indus Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 103.00 crore, up 84.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.00 crore in March 2021 up 84.44% from Rs. 55.84 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021 down 96.16% from Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.84 crore in March 2021 down 24.76% from Rs. 10.42 crore in March 2020.

CIAN Agro Indus EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.30 in March 2020.

CIAN Agro Indus shares closed at 37.95 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 18.78% returns over the last 6 months and 28.43% over the last 12 months.