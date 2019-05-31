CIAN Agro Indus Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 43.20 crore, down 21.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.20 crore in March 2019 down 21.71% from Rs. 55.19 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2019 down 92.43% from Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.62 crore in March 2019 down 29.16% from Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2018.

CIAN Agro Indus EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.13 in March 2018.

CIAN Agro Indus shares closed at 50.95 on April 25, 2019 (BSE)