CIAN Agro Indus Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.94 crore, down 53.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.94 crore in June 2023 down 53.41% from Rs. 49.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 down 30.53% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.09 crore in June 2023 up 19.56% from Rs. 5.93 crore in June 2022.

CIAN Agro Indus EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2022.

CIAN Agro Indus shares closed at 41.68 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.71% returns over the last 6 months and -29.54% over the last 12 months.