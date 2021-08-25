CIAN Agro Indus Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 73.79 crore, up 83.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.79 crore in June 2021 up 83.83% from Rs. 40.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.48 crore in June 2021 up 88.97% from Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2020.

CIAN Agro Indus EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

CIAN Agro Indus shares closed at 41.55 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 29.84% returns over the last 6 months and 53.32% over the last 12 months.