CIAN Agro Indus Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 69.13 crore, up 72.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.13 crore in December 2020 up 72.04% from Rs. 40.18 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2020 down 57.84% from Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.05 crore in December 2020 up 44.17% from Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2019.

CIAN Agro Indus EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.27 in December 2019.

CIAN Agro Indus shares closed at 32.40 on February 26, 2021 (BSE)