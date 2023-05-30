CIAN Agro Indus Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 289.99 crore, up 371.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 289.99 crore in March 2023 up 371.74% from Rs. 61.47 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 up 113.18% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.91 crore in March 2023 up 336.85% from Rs. 6.16 crore in March 2022.

CIAN Agro Indus EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.74 in March 2022.

CIAN Agro Indus shares closed at 39.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.49% returns over the last 6 months and -40.28% over the last 12 months.