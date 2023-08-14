English
    CIAN Agro Indus Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.94 crore, down 53.41% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.94 crore in June 2023 down 53.41% from Rs. 49.24 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 down 37.82% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.04 crore in June 2023 up 19.12% from Rs. 5.91 crore in June 2022.

    CIAN Agro Indus EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2022.

    CIAN Agro Indus shares closed at 41.68 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.71% returns over the last 6 months and -29.54% over the last 12 months.

    CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.94110.4249.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.94110.4249.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.2129.9640.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.8261.122.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.982.56-4.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.381.801.43
    Depreciation2.162.202.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.6410.133.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.762.663.80
    Other Income0.121.290.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.883.953.84
    Interest4.443.573.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.440.380.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.440.380.58
    Tax0.170.310.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.270.060.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.270.060.44
    Minority Interest0.01-0.060.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.280.000.44
    Equity Share Capital27.9927.9927.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.020.16
    Diluted EPS0.100.020.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.020.16
    Diluted EPS0.100.020.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:44 pm

