CIAN Agro Indus Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.29 crore, up 25.04% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 78.29 crore in December 2022 up 25.04% from Rs. 62.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 103.18% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2021.

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 78.29 52.04 62.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 78.29 52.04 62.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 43.13 31.07 58.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.41 29.03 2.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.64 -19.83 -12.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.34 1.48 1.47
Depreciation 2.07 2.07 1.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.56 3.74 4.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.14 4.49 6.50
Other Income 0.01 0.07 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.15 4.56 6.64
Interest 6.15 4.67 4.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 -0.11 1.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 -0.11 1.92
Tax 0.07 -0.01 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 -0.10 1.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 -0.10 1.87
Minority Interest 0.01 0.00 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.06 -0.10 1.87
Equity Share Capital 27.99 27.99 27.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.03 0.67
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.03 0.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.03 0.67
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.03 0.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited