    CIAN Agro Indus Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.29 crore, up 25.04% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 78.29 crore in December 2022 up 25.04% from Rs. 62.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 103.18% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2021.

    CIAN Agro Indus shares closed at 47.55 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.52% returns over the last 6 months and -41.94% over the last 12 months.

    CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations78.2952.0462.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations78.2952.0462.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.1331.0758.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.4129.032.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.64-19.83-12.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.341.481.47
    Depreciation2.072.071.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.563.744.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.144.496.50
    Other Income0.010.070.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.154.566.64
    Interest6.154.674.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.00-0.111.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.00-0.111.92
    Tax0.07-0.010.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.07-0.101.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.07-0.101.87
    Minority Interest0.010.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.06-0.101.87
    Equity Share Capital27.9927.9927.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.030.67
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.030.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.030.67
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.030.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #CIAN Agro Indus #CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 am