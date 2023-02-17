CIAN Agro Indus Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.29 crore, up 25.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 78.29 crore in December 2022 up 25.04% from Rs. 62.61 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 103.18% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2021.
CIAN Agro Indus shares closed at 47.55 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.52% returns over the last 6 months and -41.94% over the last 12 months.
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|78.29
|52.04
|62.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|78.29
|52.04
|62.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|43.13
|31.07
|58.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.41
|29.03
|2.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.64
|-19.83
|-12.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.34
|1.48
|1.47
|Depreciation
|2.07
|2.07
|1.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.56
|3.74
|4.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.14
|4.49
|6.50
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.07
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.15
|4.56
|6.64
|Interest
|6.15
|4.67
|4.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.11
|1.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|-0.11
|1.92
|Tax
|0.07
|-0.01
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|-0.10
|1.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|-0.10
|1.87
|Minority Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.06
|-0.10
|1.87
|Equity Share Capital
|27.99
|27.99
|27.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.03
|0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.03
|0.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.03
|0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.03
|0.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited