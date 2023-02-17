CIAN Agro Indus Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.29 crore, up 25.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.29 crore in December 2022 up 25.04% from Rs. 62.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 103.18% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2021.

CIAN Agro Indus shares closed at 47.55 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.52% returns over the last 6 months and -41.94% over the last 12 months.