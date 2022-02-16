CIAN Agro Indus Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 62.61 crore, down 9.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.61 crore in December 2021 down 9.43% from Rs. 69.13 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021 up 25.33% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2021 up 16.6% from Rs. 7.05 crore in December 2020.

CIAN Agro Indus EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2020.

CIAN Agro Indus shares closed at 78.65 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 77.54% returns over the last 6 months and 147.33% over the last 12 months.