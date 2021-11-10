Chowgule Steam Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.38 crore, up 231.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.38 crore in September 2021 up 231.75% from Rs. 5.54 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.60 crore in September 2021 up 411% from Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.33 crore in September 2021 up 642.77% from Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2020.

Chowgule Steam EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.76 in September 2020.

Chowgule Steam shares closed at 9.69 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 79.78% returns over the last 6 months and 143.47% over the last 12 months.