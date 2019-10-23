Chowgule Steam Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 19.68 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Sep'19 Jun'19 Net Sales/Income from operations 19.68 18.46 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 19.68 18.46 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 0.04 0.55 Depreciation 7.31 7.15 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 27.61 13.09 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.28 -2.34 Other Income 1.47 3.44 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.81 1.10 Interest 8.09 7.70 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -21.90 -6.61 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax -21.90 -6.61 Tax 0.90 -0.13 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -22.80 -6.47 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -22.80 -6.47 Minority Interest -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -22.80 -6.47 Equity Share Capital 36.31 36.31 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.28 -1.78 Diluted EPS -6.28 -1.78 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.28 -1.78 Diluted EPS -6.28 -1.78 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited