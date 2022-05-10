 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chowgule Steam Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 98.78% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 05:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chowgule Steamships are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 98.78% from Rs. 9.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2022 down 117.57% from Rs. 11.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 102.26% from Rs. 5.30 crore in March 2021.

Chowgule Steam shares closed at 12.87 on May 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.82% returns over the last 6 months and 138.78% over the last 12 months.

Chowgule Steamships
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.11 2.60 9.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.11 2.60 9.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.15 0.25 0.20
Depreciation 0.15 0.16 2.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.03 -0.07 4.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.21 2.26 2.76
Other Income 0.95 32.14 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.27 34.40 2.99
Interest 1.70 0.72 -0.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.97 33.68 3.96
Exceptional Items -- -- 11.02
P/L Before Tax -1.97 33.68 14.98
Tax 0.02 -1.22 3.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.99 34.90 11.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.99 34.90 11.33
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.99 34.90 11.33
Equity Share Capital 36.31 36.31 36.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.55 9.61 3.12
Diluted EPS -0.55 9.61 3.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.55 9.61 3.12
Diluted EPS -0.55 9.61 3.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Chowgule Steam #Chowgule Steamships #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shipping
first published: May 10, 2022 05:00 pm
