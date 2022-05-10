Chowgule Steam Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 98.78% Y-o-Y
May 10, 2022 / 05:11 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chowgule Steamships are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 98.78% from Rs. 9.30 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2022 down 117.57% from Rs. 11.33 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 102.26% from Rs. 5.30 crore in March 2021.
Chowgule Steam shares closed at 12.87 on May 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.82% returns over the last 6 months and 138.78% over the last 12 months.
|Chowgule Steamships
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.11
|2.60
|9.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.11
|2.60
|9.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.25
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.16
|2.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.03
|-0.07
|4.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.21
|2.26
|2.76
|Other Income
|0.95
|32.14
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|34.40
|2.99
|Interest
|1.70
|0.72
|-0.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.97
|33.68
|3.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|11.02
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.97
|33.68
|14.98
|Tax
|0.02
|-1.22
|3.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.99
|34.90
|11.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.99
|34.90
|11.33
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.99
|34.90
|11.33
|Equity Share Capital
|36.31
|36.31
|36.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|9.61
|3.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|9.61
|3.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|9.61
|3.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|9.61
|3.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
