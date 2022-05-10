Chowgule Steam Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 98.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 98.78% from Rs. 9.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2022 down 117.57% from Rs. 11.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 down 102.26% from Rs. 5.30 crore in March 2021.

Chowgule Steam shares closed at 12.87 on May 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.82% returns over the last 6 months and 138.78% over the last 12 months.