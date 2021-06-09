MARKET NEWS

Chowgule Steam Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.30 crore, down 45.79% Y-o-Y

June 09, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chowgule Steamships are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.30 crore in March 2021 down 45.79% from Rs. 17.16 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.33 crore in March 2021 up 181.13% from Rs. 13.96 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.30 crore in March 2021 up 357.28% from Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2020.

Chowgule Steam EPS has increased to Rs. 3.12 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.85 in March 2020.

Chowgule Steam shares closed at 6.34 on June 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 54.63% returns over the last 6 months and 80.63% over the last 12 months.

Chowgule Steamships
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations9.305.9417.16
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations9.305.9417.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.200.290.25
Depreciation2.312.363.96
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.044.1321.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.76-0.84-8.41
Other Income0.220.832.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.99-0.01-6.02
Interest-0.972.047.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.96-2.04-13.39
Exceptional Items11.02----
P/L Before Tax14.98-2.04-13.39
Tax3.660.120.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.33-2.16-13.96
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.33-2.16-13.96
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.33-2.16-13.96
Equity Share Capital36.3136.3136.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.12-0.60-3.85
Diluted EPS3.12-0.60-3.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.12-0.60-3.85
Diluted EPS3.12-0.60-3.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Chowgule Steam #Chowgule Steamships #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shipping
first published: Jun 9, 2021 09:00 am

