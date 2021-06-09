Chowgule Steam Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.30 crore, down 45.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.30 crore in March 2021 down 45.79% from Rs. 17.16 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.33 crore in March 2021 up 181.13% from Rs. 13.96 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.30 crore in March 2021 up 357.28% from Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2020.

Chowgule Steam EPS has increased to Rs. 3.12 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.85 in March 2020.

Chowgule Steam shares closed at 6.34 on June 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 54.63% returns over the last 6 months and 80.63% over the last 12 months.