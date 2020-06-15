Chowgule Steam Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.16 crore, down 21.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.16 crore in March 2020 down 21.11% from Rs. 21.76 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.96 crore in March 2020 up 59.79% from Rs. 34.72 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2020 up 89.77% from Rs. 20.14 crore in March 2019.

Chowgule Steam shares closed at 3.50 on June 12, 2020 (BSE) and has given 2.04% returns over the last 6 months and -39.76% over the last 12 months.