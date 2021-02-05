Chowgule Steam Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.94 crore, down 73.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.94 crore in December 2020 down 73.16% from Rs. 22.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.16 crore in December 2020 up 91.02% from Rs. 24.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2020 up 118.95% from Rs. 12.40 crore in December 2019.

Chowgule Steam shares closed at 7.20 on February 02, 2021 (BSE)