Chordia Food Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore, down 95.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore in September 2022 down 95.45% from Rs. 17.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 up 103.19% from Rs. 2.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2022 up 119.9% from Rs. 1.96 crore in September 2021.

Chordia Food EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.47 in September 2021.

Chordia Food shares closed at 82.85 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -40.82% returns over the last 6 months and -36.76% over the last 12 months.