Chordia Food Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 96.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in March 2023 down 96.91% from Rs. 23.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 102.13% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 up 140.54% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.

Chordia Food EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.17 in March 2022.

Chordia Food shares closed at 72.92 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.35% returns over the last 6 months and -48.59% over the last 12 months.