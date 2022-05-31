 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Chordia Food Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.33 crore, up 12.34% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chordia Food Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.33 crore in March 2022 up 12.34% from Rs. 20.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2022 down 2065.28% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022 down 207.25% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2021.

Chordia Food shares closed at 138.35 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

Chordia Food Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23.33 19.96 20.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 23.33 19.96 20.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.22 15.77 12.58
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.51 -0.71 1.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.94 1.69 2.09
Depreciation 0.46 0.45 0.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.39 3.94 3.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.20 -1.17 0.19
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.20 -1.17 0.19
Interest 0.08 0.12 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.28 -1.29 0.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.28 -1.29 0.09
Tax -- -- 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.28 -1.29 0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.28 -1.29 0.07
Equity Share Capital 4.03 4.03 4.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.17 -3.20 0.16
Diluted EPS -3.17 -3.20 0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.17 -3.20 0.16
Diluted EPS -3.17 -3.20 0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Chordia Food #Chordia Food Products #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results
first published: May 31, 2022 12:40 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.