Chordia Food Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.33 crore, up 12.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.33 crore in March 2022 up 12.34% from Rs. 20.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2022 down 2065.28% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022 down 207.25% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2021.

Chordia Food shares closed at 138.35 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)