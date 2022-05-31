Chordia Food Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.33 crore, up 12.34% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chordia Food Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.33 crore in March 2022 up 12.34% from Rs. 20.77 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2022 down 2065.28% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022 down 207.25% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2021.
Chordia Food shares closed at 138.35 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)
|Chordia Food Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.33
|19.96
|20.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.33
|19.96
|20.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.22
|15.77
|12.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.51
|-0.71
|1.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.94
|1.69
|2.09
|Depreciation
|0.46
|0.45
|0.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.39
|3.94
|3.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.20
|-1.17
|0.19
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.20
|-1.17
|0.19
|Interest
|0.08
|0.12
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.28
|-1.29
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.28
|-1.29
|0.09
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.28
|-1.29
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.28
|-1.29
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|4.03
|4.03
|4.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.17
|-3.20
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-3.17
|-3.20
|0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.17
|-3.20
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-3.17
|-3.20
|0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited