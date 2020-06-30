Chordia Food Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.24 crore, down 4.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.24 crore in March 2020 down 4.85% from Rs. 16.02 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2020 up 195.63% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2020 down 3.13% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2019.

Chordia Food EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2019.

Chordia Food shares closed at 111.00 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -17.13% returns over the last 6 months and -26.97% over the last 12 months.