Chordia Food Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.02 crore, up 38.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.02 crore in March 2019 up 38.59% from Rs. 11.56 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019 down 46.41% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2019 up 42.22% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2018.

Chordia Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.93 in March 2018.

Chordia Food shares closed at 155.95 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given 14.63% returns over the last 6 months and 10.45% over the last 12 months.