Chordia Food Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, down 94.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in June 2023 down 94.61% from Rs. 15.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 up 107.31% from Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2023 up 130.72% from Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2022.

Chordia Food EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.69 in June 2022.

Chordia Food shares closed at 108.07 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.72% returns over the last 6 months and 3.32% over the last 12 months.