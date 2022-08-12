 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chordia Food Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.03 crore, down 2.61% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chordia Food Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.03 crore in June 2022 down 2.61% from Rs. 15.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2022 up 25.41% from Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2022 up 36.51% from Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2021.

Chordia Food shares closed at 109.60 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.36% returns over the last 6 months and -25.52% over the last 12 months.

Chordia Food Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.03 23.33 15.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.03 23.33 15.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.91 16.22 11.32
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.63 1.51 0.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.53 1.94 1.44
Depreciation 0.36 0.46 0.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.47 4.39 4.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.89 -1.20 -2.81
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.89 -1.20 -2.80
Interest 0.41 0.08 0.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.29 -1.28 -3.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.29 -1.28 -3.08
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.29 -1.28 -3.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.29 -1.28 -3.08
Equity Share Capital 4.03 4.03 4.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.69 -3.17 -7.63
Diluted EPS -5.69 -3.17 -7.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.69 -3.17 -7.63
Diluted EPS -5.69 -3.17 -7.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:11 am
