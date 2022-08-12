Chordia Food Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.03 crore, down 2.61% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chordia Food Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.03 crore in June 2022 down 2.61% from Rs. 15.43 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2022 up 25.41% from Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2022 up 36.51% from Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2021.
Chordia Food shares closed at 109.60 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.36% returns over the last 6 months and -25.52% over the last 12 months.
|Chordia Food Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.03
|23.33
|15.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.03
|23.33
|15.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.91
|16.22
|11.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.63
|1.51
|0.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.53
|1.94
|1.44
|Depreciation
|0.36
|0.46
|0.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.47
|4.39
|4.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.89
|-1.20
|-2.81
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.89
|-1.20
|-2.80
|Interest
|0.41
|0.08
|0.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.29
|-1.28
|-3.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.29
|-1.28
|-3.08
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.29
|-1.28
|-3.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.29
|-1.28
|-3.08
|Equity Share Capital
|4.03
|4.03
|4.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.69
|-3.17
|-7.63
|Diluted EPS
|-5.69
|-3.17
|-7.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.69
|-3.17
|-7.63
|Diluted EPS
|-5.69
|-3.17
|-7.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited