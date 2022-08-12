Chordia Food Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.03 crore, down 2.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.03 crore in June 2022 down 2.61% from Rs. 15.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2022 up 25.41% from Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2022 up 36.51% from Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2021.

Chordia Food shares closed at 109.60 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.36% returns over the last 6 months and -25.52% over the last 12 months.