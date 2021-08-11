Chordia Food Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.43 crore, down 20.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.43 crore in June 2021 down 20.62% from Rs. 19.43 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2021 down 1733.07% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2021 down 383.53% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2020.

Chordia Food shares closed at 158.85 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 58.77% returns over the last 6 months and 54.98% over the last 12 months.