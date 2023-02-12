Chordia Food Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, down 96.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in December 2022 down 96.74% from Rs. 19.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 102.53% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 141.67% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021.