Chordia Food Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, down 96.74% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chordia Food Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in December 2022 down 96.74% from Rs. 19.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 102.53% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 141.67% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021.

Chordia Food Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.65 0.78 19.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.65 0.78 19.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 15.77
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.14 0.10 1.69
Depreciation 0.22 0.22 0.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.24 0.29 3.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 0.17 -1.17
Other Income 0.03 -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 0.17 -1.17
Interest 0.04 0.04 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.04 0.13 -1.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.04 0.13 -1.29
Tax 0.01 0.05 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.03 0.08 -1.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.03 0.08 -1.29
Equity Share Capital 4.03 4.03 4.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 0.21 -3.20
Diluted EPS 0.08 0.21 -3.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 0.21 -3.20
Diluted EPS 0.08 0.21 -3.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited