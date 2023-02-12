English
    Chordia Food Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, down 96.74% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chordia Food Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in December 2022 down 96.74% from Rs. 19.96 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 102.53% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 141.67% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021.

    Chordia Food Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.650.7819.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.650.7819.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----15.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.101.69
    Depreciation0.220.220.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.240.293.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.17-1.17
    Other Income0.03--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.080.17-1.17
    Interest0.040.040.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.040.13-1.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.040.13-1.29
    Tax0.010.05--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.030.08-1.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.030.08-1.29
    Equity Share Capital4.034.034.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.21-3.20
    Diluted EPS0.080.21-3.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.21-3.20
    Diluted EPS0.080.21-3.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited