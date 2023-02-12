Chordia Food Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, down 96.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in December 2022 down 96.74% from Rs. 19.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 102.53% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 141.67% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021.

Chordia Food EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.20 in December 2021.

Chordia Food shares closed at 85.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.31% returns over the last 6 months and -40.56% over the last 12 months.