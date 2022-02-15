Chordia Food Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.96 crore, up 10.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.96 crore in December 2021 up 10.12% from Rs. 18.13 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021 down 955.6% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021 down 305.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020.

Chordia Food shares closed at 148.45 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.57% returns over the last 6 months and 44.83% over the last 12 months.