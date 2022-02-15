Chordia Food Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.96 crore, up 10.12% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chordia Food Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.96 crore in December 2021 up 10.12% from Rs. 18.13 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021 down 955.6% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021 down 305.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020.
Chordia Food shares closed at 148.45 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.57% returns over the last 6 months and 44.83% over the last 12 months.
|Chordia Food Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.96
|17.10
|18.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.96
|17.10
|18.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.77
|14.14
|10.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.71
|-1.58
|1.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.69
|1.83
|1.55
|Depreciation
|0.45
|0.40
|0.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.94
|4.67
|4.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.17
|-2.36
|-0.06
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.17
|-2.36
|-0.06
|Interest
|0.12
|0.25
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.29
|-2.61
|-0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.29
|-2.61
|-0.18
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.29
|-2.61
|-0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.29
|-2.61
|-0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|4.03
|4.03
|4.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.20
|-6.47
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-3.20
|-6.47
|-0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.20
|-6.47
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-3.20
|-6.47
|-0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited